Termas de Fiambalá

Lying 15km east into the mountains from Fiambalá, these thermal springs emerge from rock and cascade down the mountainside in a series of pools: the highest is around 104°F (40°C); the cooler ones are below. The views over the desert valley are epic. It's best after 5pm when there's more shade, and even better after dark, though weekends are rowdy. There's a campground and various simple accommodations options here. It's AR$250 in a remise (taxi) from Fiambalá.