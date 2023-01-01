Duna Magicá

A network of stunning, red and white sand dunes rises from the desert floor 15km north of Fiambalá. It's best to arrive in the early morning before the winds kick up, as they can turn a journey of mind-bending beauty into a sand-blasted nightmare. But if you do get here before the winds, you can spend hours trudging up and riding down the dunes on sand boards, which is both hilarious and exhilarating.

Check in with Hostel San Pedro, which rents sand boards and can arrange transportation to and from the dunes for AR$500.