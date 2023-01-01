Ruta del Adobe

The road between Tinogasta and Fiambalá is designated the 'adobe route' for its ensemble of fantastic historic buildings. These are built with thick walls of mud, straw and dung and have cane roofs supported by algarrobo beams. Buildings are signposted off the road and include former inns and little museums. On public transportation you can check out the Iglesia de San Pedro, at the southern entrance to Fiambalá, and the adjacent Comandancia de Armas.

This was once an important trade route to Bolivia and Peru, hence the preponderance of old buildings.