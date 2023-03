It’s not often that you imagine the heavenly host armed with muzzle-loading weapons, but in this roadside village’s picturesque 17th-century church that’s just what you see. A restored collection of Cuzco School paintings – the ángeles arcabuceros (arquebus-wielding angels) – features Gabriel, Uriel et al putting their trust in God but keeping their powder dry. There’s also a gilt altarpiece with fine painted panels.