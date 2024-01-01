Monumento a la Independencia

Quebrada de Humahuaca

From Humahuaca's plaza, a staircase climbs to the Monumento a la Independencia, a vulgarity produced by local sculptor Ernesto Soto Avendaño. The sculpture exemplifies indigenismo, a widespread tendency in Latin American art to romantically but patronizingly extol the virtues of native cultures overwhelmed by colonialism.

