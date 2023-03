Located 25km east of Humahuaca, this jagged row of rock 'teeth' offers utterly spectacular colors. Tours run here but it's drivable in a normal car with care. It's prettiest from 4pm onward, when the western sun brings out vivid hues. Turn left straight after crossing the bridge and follow the epic road (veer left 3km along for a short stretch of better road), which climbs to a 4000m pass. Here, head right for 1.7km to the viewpoint.