Feria Artesanal

Local craftspeople sell their wares at this market, along the eastern edge of Plaza Pagano, which boasts over 300 artists, who make and sell everything from wooden cutting boards and handcrafted mate (a bitter ritual tea) gourds to jewelry, flutes and marionettes. With numerous food vendors (adhering to the regulation that everything sold in the market must be handmade), it’s also a chance to sample local delicacies. On sunny Sundays the feria (market) operates about half-tilt.