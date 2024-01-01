Cascada Escondida

Bariloche & the Lake District

Small but beautifully formed, this 'hidden' waterfall lies several kilometers north of El Bolsón, reachable via a gravel road or a walking trail from town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Feria Artesanal

    Feria Artesanal

    2.45 MILES

    Local craftspeople sell their wares at this market, along the eastern edge of Plaza Pagano, which boasts over 300 artists, who make and sell everything…

  • Bosque Tallado

    Bosque Tallado

    4.43 MILES

    A signposted road leads from RN 40 up the wooded slopes of Cerro Piltriquitrón. From the end of the road, it's a 40-minute hike to the Sculpted Forest,…

  • Cabeza del Indio

    Cabeza del Indio

    1.28 MILES

    On a ridge 7km west of town is Cabeza del Indio, a rock outcrop resembling a man’s profile; the trail has great views of the Río Azul and Lago Puelo. The…

