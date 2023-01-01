Museo del Transporte

Luján's transportation museum displays a remarkable collection of horse-drawn carriages from the late 1800s, the first steam locomotive to serve the city from Buenos Aires, and a monster of a hydroplane that crossed the Atlantic in 1926. The most offbeat exhibits, however, are the stuffed and scruffy remains of Gato and Mancha, the hardy Argentine criollo horses ridden by adventurer AF Tschiffely from Buenos Aires to New York. This trip took 2½ years, from 1925 to 1928.