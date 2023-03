Luján's undisputed focal point is this imposing neo-Gothic basilica, built from 1887 to 1935 and made from a lovely rose-colored stone that glows in the setting sun. The venerated statue of the Virgin sits in the high chamber behind the main altar. Under the basilica you can tour a crypt that’s inhabited by Virgin statues from all over the world. Masses take place in the basilica several times a day.