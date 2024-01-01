For an overview of the town and its surroundings, make your way up to the lookout tower attached to the tourist office.
Lookout Tower
Córdoba & the Central Sierras
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museo Casa de Ernesto Che Guevara
23.84 MILES
In the 1930s, the family of young Ernesto (Che) Guevara moved here because a doctor recommended the dry climate for his asthma. Though Che lived in…
Museo Histórico Nacional del Virrey Liniers
23.38 MILES
Beside the Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora de la Merced is this museum, named after the building's former resident Virrey Liniers, one of the last…
23.35 MILES
The most impressive building on the estancia (ranch) is the Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora de la Merced. Directly south of the church, the colonial…
Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora de la Merced
23.36 MILES
From 1643 to 1762, Jesuit fathers built the Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora de la Merced, the most impressive building on the estancia (ranch).
Nearby Córdoba & the Central Sierras attractions
23.35 MILES
The most impressive building on the estancia (ranch) is the Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora de la Merced. Directly south of the church, the colonial…
2. Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora de la Merced
23.36 MILES
From 1643 to 1762, Jesuit fathers built the Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora de la Merced, the most impressive building on the estancia (ranch).
3. Museo Histórico Nacional del Virrey Liniers
23.38 MILES
Beside the Iglesia Parroquial Nuestra Señora de la Merced is this museum, named after the building's former resident Virrey Liniers, one of the last…
4. Museo Casa de Ernesto Che Guevara
23.84 MILES
In the 1930s, the family of young Ernesto (Che) Guevara moved here because a doctor recommended the dry climate for his asthma. Though Che lived in…