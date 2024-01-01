On the south side of Plaza Independencia, the Iglesia de Santo Domingo and its convent date from the 1930s, but reproduce the Moorish style of the 17th-century building they replaced. Take a peek at the striking algarrobo-wood doors of the attached Archivo Histórico Provincial around the corner on San Martín.
Córdoba & the Central Sierras
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.39 MILES
The center of town is the beautiful, tree-filled Plaza Pringles, anchored on its eastern side by San Luis’ handsome 19th-century cathedral. Provincial…
0.98 MILES
Stroll over to the lovely former train station for a look at its green corrugated-metal roofs and decorative ironwork dating from 1884.
