Iglesia de Santo Domingo

Córdoba & the Central Sierras

LoginSave

On the south side of Plaza Independencia, the Iglesia de Santo Domingo and its convent date from the 1930s, but reproduce the Moorish style of the 17th-century building they replaced. Take a peek at the striking algarrobo-wood doors of the attached Archivo Histórico Provincial around the corner on San Martín.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    0.39 MILES

    The center of town is the beautiful, tree-filled Plaza Pringles, anchored on its eastern side by San Luis’ handsome 19th-century cathedral. Provincial…

  • Train Station

    Train Station

    0.98 MILES

    Stroll over to the lovely former train station for a look at its green corrugated-metal roofs and decorative ironwork dating from 1884.

View more attractions

Nearby Córdoba & the Central Sierras attractions

1. Cathedral

0.39 MILES

The center of town is the beautiful, tree-filled Plaza Pringles, anchored on its eastern side by San Luis’ handsome 19th-century cathedral. Provincial…

2. Train Station

0.98 MILES

Stroll over to the lovely former train station for a look at its green corrugated-metal roofs and decorative ironwork dating from 1884.