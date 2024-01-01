Cathedral

Córdoba & the Central Sierras

The center of town is the beautiful, tree-filled Plaza Pringles, anchored on its eastern side by San Luis’ handsome 19th-century cathedral. Provincial hardwoods such as algarrobo (carob tree) were used for the cathedral’s windows and frames, and local white marble for its steps and columns.

  • Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    0.39 MILES

    On the south side of Plaza Independencia, the Iglesia de Santo Domingo and its convent date from the 1930s, but reproduce the Moorish style of the 17th…

  • Train Station

    Train Station

    0.76 MILES

    Stroll over to the lovely former train station for a look at its green corrugated-metal roofs and decorative ironwork dating from 1884.

