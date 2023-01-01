Grand and castle-like, positioned on a cliff over the ocean, Torreón del Monje is hard to miss – look for the red domes and the stone footbridge straddling the oceanfront road. This classic landmark is a throwback to Mar del Plata's glamorous heyday. The Argentine businessman Ernesto Tornquist, intent on beautifying the area around his own summer getaway, had the medieval-style lookout tower built in 1904. Stop for the view, and perhaps a coffee break on the terrace.