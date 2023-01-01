Centro Cultural Villa Victoria

Victoria Ocampo, founder of the literary journal Sur, hosted literary salons with prominent intellectuals from around the world – Borges, Le Corbusier, and Rabindranath Tagore were among more distinguished guests – here at her summer chalet, its gardens still bursting with lavender. It’s now a cultural center that features changing art and cultural exhibitions, plus seminars and workshops on photography, illustration, literature, conflict resolution, drama and comedy.