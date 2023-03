This interesting medieval-style water-storage tower, atop Stella Maris hill, was finished in 1943 and is still functioning. It's 88m high (that's 194 stairs), but has just two floors! The top floor is glassed in, but still offers spectacular views over Mar del Plata and further out to sea. Free guided tours (in Spanish) are available at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. It's lit up like a landmark lavender night-light after the sun drops each evening.