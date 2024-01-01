Teatro Municipal

Atlantic Coast

The stunning, neoclassical Teatro Municipal is the main performing arts center in the city. Call or visit the box office for a schedule of performances.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museo Taller Ferrowhite

    Museo Taller Ferrowhite

    4.95 MILES

    Ferrowhite is the kind of ghostly landmark you see from far away and no matter how eerie, you can't stop yourself from inching closer and closer. The…

  • Puerto Bahía Blanca

    Puerto Bahía Blanca

    5.21 MILES

    The working port is now open for entry, and includes the new Paseo Portuario – a drive which takes you past two overlooks: Balcón Del Mar, accessed by a…

  • Museo del Puerto

    Museo del Puerto

    4.98 MILES

    Housed in a colorfully painted former customs building dating from 1907, this small but engaging museum is a tribute to the region’s immigrants. The rooms…

  • Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    0.2 MILES

    The local Museo de Arte Contemporáneo is worth checking out. It's not always consistent but they tend to rotate intriguing exhibitions which showcase both…

