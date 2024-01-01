The stunning, neoclassical Teatro Municipal is the main performing arts center in the city. Call or visit the box office for a schedule of performances.
Teatro Municipal
Atlantic Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.95 MILES
Ferrowhite is the kind of ghostly landmark you see from far away and no matter how eerie, you can't stop yourself from inching closer and closer. The…
5.21 MILES
The working port is now open for entry, and includes the new Paseo Portuario – a drive which takes you past two overlooks: Balcón Del Mar, accessed by a…
4.98 MILES
Housed in a colorfully painted former customs building dating from 1907, this small but engaging museum is a tribute to the region’s immigrants. The rooms…
0.2 MILES
The local Museo de Arte Contemporáneo is worth checking out. It's not always consistent but they tend to rotate intriguing exhibitions which showcase both…
