Puerto Bahía Blanca

The working port is now open for entry, and includes the new Paseo Portuario – a drive which takes you past two overlooks: Balcón Del Mar, accessed by a concrete path studded with the original shipping bit, and another dating from 1901, which is the most interesting. This section is part of the original dock, and today stretches over a muddy beach.

You won't see actual ships pulling in, though there is plenty of business going on at the nearby grain elevators accessed by live rail, which make for another cool sight.