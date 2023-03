Ferrowhite is the kind of ghostly landmark you see from far away and no matter how eerie, you can't stop yourself from inching closer and closer. The castle-like power plant, built by Italians in the 1930s, sits beside massive grain elevators on the edge of the bay. There's a museum and cafe, but half the fun is strolling around the abandoned structure with its elegant architecture, shattered windows and purported paranormal activity.