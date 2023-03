The Sidi M’Cid Bridge, also known as the Suspended Bridge, is Constantine’s iconic monument, its image defining the city. It is a 164m-long suspension bridge, opened to traffic in April 1912. The bridge links the Casbah to the slopes of Sidi M’Cid hill. Views of town and the gorge, 175m below, are stunning.

Unfortunately, the bridge has gained a local nickname, The Suicide Bridge, as it seems that the majority of Constantine's suicides take place here.