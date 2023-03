Of all the dramatic bridges that cross the Oued Rhumel, none is as exciting to walk across as the Mellah Slimane Bridge, some 100m above the water. Stretching 125m long and a mere 2.5m wide, it joins the train station with the centre of the old town and, vertigo sufferers will be delighted to hear, you can feel it wobble as you cross. An elevator carries you down to it from the old town.