National Museum Cirta

Highlighting the numerous finds from excavations in and around Constantine and nearby Tiddis, there are some stunning pieces in this museum. The highlights include a seated terracotta figure from a 2nd-century BC tomb and an exquisite marble bust of a woman known as the 'beauty of Djemila'. Also worth finding is the beautifully cast bronze sculpture of winged 'Victory of Constantine', found by soldiers while excavating the streets of the Casbah in 1855.

The museum also houses a small collection of paintings by Algerian and French Orientalists.