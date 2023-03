On a hill above the ruins of Hippo Regius, the Basilica de Saint Augustine was intended as a sign of France’s revival of past glory. The first stone was laid in 1881 and the basilica completed in 1900. It's been recently renovated and painted in primary colours. Beneath the soaring nave and huge arches, surrounded by Carrara marble, Grenoble stained glass and local onyx, lies a statue of Saint Augustine with a glass urn containing one of his arm bones.