Annaba Museum

On the hill above the Hippo Regius site, this museum displays many of the treasures found there and elsewhere in the vicinity of the town. The ground floor has a good collection of sculpture including the Emperor Vespasian which was found in the Hippo Regius Forum. But the star piece of the museum is the unique 2.5m high Trophy, a bronze representation of a post on which is hung a cape and military armour.

There are some amazing mosaics on display, the most impressive being a 3rd-century hunting scene, in which lion, leopards and antelope are chased into a trap. Another mosaic, of a fishing scene, includes a view of 3rd-century Hippo. Upstairs are pottery urns and lamps, glass jars and women's jewellery.