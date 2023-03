This dramatically set 15th-century hilltop castle, just a short distance outside Tirana, is worth a trip if you're not visiting one of the other better-known castles in Albania, such as those in Berat, Shkodra or Gjirokastra. A short hike up an easy pathway looping around the hillside gets you into the castle, which nowadays houses a fairly run-of-the-mill restaurant.

Any bus between Tirana (departing from the Southeast Bus Station) and Elbasan can drop you off in Petrela as they pass the town.