The little cousin to the main Bunk'Art, this museum, which is within a communist-era bunker and underground tunnel system below the Ministry of Internal Affairs, focuses on the role of the police and security services in Albania through the turbulent 20th century. While this might not sound especially interesting, the whole thing has been very well put together and makes for a fascinating journey behind police lines.

Be warned that some of the exhibits are dark and deeply disturbing and are not suitable for children (signs have been put up indicating which rooms are not suitable for children).