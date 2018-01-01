7-Day Small Group Kruger and Victoria Falls Safari from Johannesburg

Day 1: Johannesburg - Hazyview - Kruger National Park (D)Depart Johannesburg and drive through Mpumalanga province. Stop at the Blyde River Canyon to view Three Rondavels rock formations. After lunch you continue to your accommodation, set in attractive gardens situated an hour or so drive from Kruger National Park. Overnight: Nsele LodgeDay 2: Hazyview - Kruger National Park (B/D)Board the 4x4 game viewing vehicles for a day in Kruger National Park. The park is home to over 505 species of birds and 148 species of mammals as well as good numbers of reptiles and abundant flora. Game drive morning and afternoon with a break during the middle of the day to enjoy the peace of the rest camp and wait out the hottest part of the day (when wildlife is usually less active). Return to your accommodation for dinner and overnight. Overnight: Nsele LodgeDay 3: Kruger National Park - Polokwane (B/D)Leave the Kruger area and travel across undulating country-side to the northern town of Polokwane. Arriving in Polokwane, you enter the nearby Game Reserve and set out on foot to explore (sensible footwear recommended). Being on foot may allow you closer views of some of the gentler animals of the reserve. Overnight: Boma in the bush or similar Day 4: Polokwane - Bulawayo, Zimbabwe (B/D)This morning you make your way across the north of South Africa to the border where you cross into Zimbabwe. After border formalities at the bustling and busy Beitbridge, you continue on to Bulawayo. Free time to explore. Overnight: Travellers Guest House or similar Day 5: Bulawayo - Matobo National Park (B/D)Meet your guides for your visit and game drive into Matobo. Situated a short distance outside of Bulawayo, the wind-sculptured Matobo Hills are the site of numerous Bushman paintings. The reserve has the largest concentration of Black and White Rhino in Africa.Accommodation: Travellers Guest House or similar (Twin share cabins with en-suite facilities)Day 6: Bulawayo - Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe (B/D)Departing Bulawayo, you continue north to Victoria Falls, arriving early afternoon. The Victoria Falls themselves are only a short walk and the town has a variety of markets, shops, cafes within easy distance. Later you visit the Victoria Falls National Park itself.End with a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River.Accommodation: Sprayview Hotel or similar (Twin share cabins with en-suite facilities)Day 7: Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe (B)Tour ends after breakfast. Please Note: Each small group tour has a Safari Pass which is paid to your tour leader in Africa at $620 per person