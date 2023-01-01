Lake Kyle (Mutirikwi) Recreational Reserve

Originally called Lake Kyle but now officially know as Lake Mutirikwi is this man-made lake created as a dam in 1960 to irrigate the lowveld sugar cane farming estates. It continues to serve that purpose today, but is also popular as a wildlife reserve that's home to white rhinos. Also here are buffaloes, zebras, giraffes, leopards, hippos, elands and ostriches, so there's plenty to see. Fishing for bass is another big attraction.

There's camping (campsite for three persons US$30) and lodges (lodge double from US$86) here if you want to stay the night. The turnoff to the entrance gate is 13km outside Masvingo on Mutare–Birchenough Bridge Rd, from where it's a further 14km to the gate and then 5km to the information office.