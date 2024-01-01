EAG Art Museum

Zimbabwe

Only worth a stop if you've got time to kill, this multilevel museum has its moments with displays of mildly interesting ZImbabwean cultural artifacts. The top floor has eclectic displays of everything from decorative ostrich eggs and old watches to one of those annoying vuvuzelas used during the South African World Cup.

