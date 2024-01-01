EAG Art Museum

Only worth a stop if you've got time to kill, this multilevel museum has its moments with displays of mildly interesting ZImbabwean cultural artifacts. The top floor has eclectic displays of everything from decorative ostrich eggs and old watches to one of those annoying vuvuzelas used during the South African World Cup.
14.9 MILES
The mysterious ruined city of Great Zimbabwe dates back to the 11th to 15th centuries AD and remains the emblem and heart of the nation. The Unesco World…
Lake Kyle (Mutirikwi) Recreational Reserve
12.75 MILES
Originally called Lake Kyle but now officially know as Lake Mutirikwi is this man-made lake created as a dam in 1960 to irrigate the lowveld sugar cane…
14.71 MILES
Head to the Great Zimbabwe Museum before you start exploring the site to prep yourself and gain some insight through the informative displays there. They…
Church of St Francis of Assisi
3.95 MILES
The Church of St Francis of Assisi was constructed between 1942 and 1946 by Italian POWs to commemorate 71 of their compatriots who died in Zimbabwe…
