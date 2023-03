Accessible off the back route between Kasanka and the Great North Rd, beautiful little Lake Waka-Waka has glassy, croc-free waters (though always check the situation locally before jumping in) encircled by miombo woodland.

To get Lake Waka-Waka, pass the Kasanka gates and take the turn-off to the Livingstone Memorial, but continue straight on for 35km, leaving the Livingstone Memorial road on your left.