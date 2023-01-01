Nsalu Cave

The paintings here are thought to be at least 20,000 years old. Instead of the stick figures and animals usually associated with San paintings there are abstract patterns, lines and outlines. The cave is signposted on the stretch of the Great North Rd between Serenje and Mpika, about 60km north of Serenje. After the turn-off, it’s another 20km to the cave.

These paintings have been vandalised and neglected in the past, but Zambia’s Heritage Department is involved in the cave’s protection and things have improved somewhat with many of the paintings now visible and graffiti faded.