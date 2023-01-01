About 35km west of Kasama are the stunning Chishimba Falls, a series of three waterfalls, two natural and one formed by a small hydro-electric power station. The main falls are the furthest from the entrance and are an impressive torrent of water tumbling into a deep canyon, thought to be inhabited by spirits. There are walkways and thatched picnic spots all around the site, as well as a campsite near the entrance.

To get here, take the Luwingu Rd west of Kasama. After 25km there is a gravel road to the right heading to Mporokoso. The falls are signposted 10km down this track. Minibuses headed for Mporokoso can drop passengers at the turn-off to the falls, from where it’s about a 1km walk to the car park.