Nayuma Museum

This small, dusty museum has some good info on the Lozi people, the litunga (Lozi king) and Kuomboka ceremony. It has various artefacts and cultural exhibits, as well as a large model of the nalikwanda boat used in the Kuomboka. There are some fascinating shots of royal pageantry in a black-and-white photo exhibition titled, ‘A Retrospective in the Forties’ by Max Gluckman. It also has interesting pictures of the historical line of the litungas.

Across from the museum is the palace of the litunga; however you cannot go inside, and photography is not permitted.

Minibuses run between Mongu and Limulunga (ZMW5) throughout the day.