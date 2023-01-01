Lealui Palace

Lealui village is the site of the main palace of the litunga (king of the Lozi). The palace is a large single-storey Lozi house, built with traditional materials (wood, reeds, mud and thatch); it was being renovated at the time of research and was scheduled to reopen 2017. Avoid visiting on weekends when the litunga’s kotu (court) is closed, because you need permission from his indunas (advisors) to get a close look at the palace and even to take photos.

Traditionally he's lived here for most of the year (July to March), when the waters are low. His journey from here to his main palace in Limulunga is celebrated in the Kuomboka ceremony held at the end of the rainy season in March or April.

Around the palace are smaller houses for the litunga’s wives and family, and a tall reed fence surrounds the whole compound.

Situated in the flood plains, with the new road and bridge these days, it's easy to reach by vehicle or bus; a boat journey is no longer necessary.