The three Keating sisters, Eileen, Lorna and Honora, came to the rescue of this little decaying 17th-century manor house in the 1930s and '40s. The lush gardens provide a sharp contrast to the surrounding moorland and the views over Porth Neigwl (Hell's Mouth) to Cardigan Bay are sublime. It's on the heights near the hamlet of Rhiw, 4 miles east of Aberdaron; follow the signposts from the B441.