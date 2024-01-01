Son La Market

Northwest Vietnam

You’ll find woven shoulder bags, scarves, silver buttons and necklaces and other hill-tribe crafts at this market in the north of town.

  • Thuan Chau Craft Market

    Thuan Chau Craft Market

    15.54 MILES

    Take a local bus or xe om to Thuan Chau, about 35km northwest of Son La, early in the morning, when its daily market swells with colourfully dressed hill…

  • Old French Prison & Museum

    Old French Prison & Museum

    0.48 MILES

    Son La’s old prison was a French penal colony where anti-colonial revolutionaries were incarcerated from 1908. It was destroyed by the ‘off-loading’ of…

  • Lookout Tower

    Lookout Tower

    0.54 MILES

    For an overview of Son La, follow the stone steps to the left of the Trade Union (Cong Doan) Hotel in the north of town. It's a 20-minute uphill walk to…

