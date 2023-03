Dien Bien Phu is ringed by Tay villages, and this one, 5km north of the city, has been deemed a 'culture and tourism village', ostensibly because of its traditional wooden stilt homes and textile industry. There's little to do other than wander around and appreciate the architecture, but it's a pleasant insight into Tay culture and there are no tour groups. Get a taxi or xe om here from the bus station.