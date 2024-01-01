French War Memorial

Dien Bien Phu

The unsigned French War Memorial, erected on the 30th anniversary of the 1954 battle, commemorates the 3000 French troops buried under the rice paddies.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Trench warfare at A1 Hill, a famous historical site from the battle of Dien Bien Phu.

    A1 Hill

    0.4 MILES

    This vantage point was crucial in the battle of Dien Bien Phu. There are tanks and a monument to Viet Minh casualties on this former French position,…

  • Dien Bien Phu Museum.

    Dien Bien Phu Museum

    0.34 MILES

    This well-laid-out museum, contained in a space-agey modern structure, features an eclectic collection that commemorates the 1954 battle. Alongside…

  • Men Village

    Men Village

    3.41 MILES

    Dien Bien Phu is ringed by Tay villages, and this one, 5km north of the city, has been deemed a 'culture and tourism village', ostensibly because of its…

  • Dien Bien Phu Cemetery

    Dien Bien Phu Cemetery

    0.39 MILES

    The immaculately maintained Dien Bien Phu Cemetery commemorates the Vietnamese who died in the battle of Dien Bien Phu, with each gravestone bearing the…

  • Market

    Market

    0.42 MILES

    Dien Bien Phu's liveliest quarter is this bustling produce market on the east bank of the Ron River, just east of the old Muong Thanh Bridge.

  • Command bunker of General De Castries

    Bunker of Colonel de Castries

    0.22 MILES

    West of the Ron River, the dank command bunker of Colonel de Castries has been recreated, though there's little to actually see. A discarded tank and some…

  • Victory Monument

    Victory Monument

    0.88 MILES

    The epic hilltop Victory Monument, commemorating the 1954 battles, presides heroically over Dien Bien Phu's main road. Road access leads around the back…

  • Muong Thanh Bridge

    Muong Thanh Bridge

    0.33 MILES

    The old Muong Thanh Bridge is preserved and closed to four-wheeled traffic.

