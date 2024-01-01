The unsigned French War Memorial, erected on the 30th anniversary of the 1954 battle, commemorates the 3000 French troops buried under the rice paddies.
Dien Bien Phu
0.4 MILES
This vantage point was crucial in the battle of Dien Bien Phu. There are tanks and a monument to Viet Minh casualties on this former French position,…
0.34 MILES
This well-laid-out museum, contained in a space-agey modern structure, features an eclectic collection that commemorates the 1954 battle. Alongside…
3.41 MILES
Dien Bien Phu is ringed by Tay villages, and this one, 5km north of the city, has been deemed a 'culture and tourism village', ostensibly because of its…
0.39 MILES
The immaculately maintained Dien Bien Phu Cemetery commemorates the Vietnamese who died in the battle of Dien Bien Phu, with each gravestone bearing the…
0.42 MILES
Dien Bien Phu's liveliest quarter is this bustling produce market on the east bank of the Ron River, just east of the old Muong Thanh Bridge.
0.22 MILES
West of the Ron River, the dank command bunker of Colonel de Castries has been recreated, though there's little to actually see. A discarded tank and some…
0.88 MILES
The epic hilltop Victory Monument, commemorating the 1954 battles, presides heroically over Dien Bien Phu's main road. Road access leads around the back…
0.33 MILES
The old Muong Thanh Bridge is preserved and closed to four-wheeled traffic.
