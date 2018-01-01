Welcome to Bac Ha
Despite being surrounded by countryside just as lush and interesting as Sapa, Bac Ha has somehow flown under the radar as a trekking base so far. In town, woodsmoke fills the morning air, the main street is completely bereft of hawkers, and chickens and pigs snuffle for scraps in the back lanes where a small clutch of traditional adobe houses valiantly clings on in the age of concrete.
Top experiences in Bac Ha
Food and drink
Bac Ha activities
Exploring Charming Sapa Town - Bac Ha Market - Local activities in 2 Days 3 nights
Day 01: (SAT) Hanoi – Lao Cai (Train)We will catch the overnight train soft sleeper with AC to Lao Cai. The train leaves at 20:25' from Hanoi railway stationDay 02: (SUN) Lao Cai - Bac Ha Sunday market - Sapa (B, L)After meeting a guide at the Lao Cai railway station we have breakfast there and go to the Bac Ha market for two hours by a local van. This is the largest market in the region, a place where many ethnic groups gather to buy and sell, eat and drink together. There are 10 minority groups in the Bac Ha region. We can buy homemade handicrafts and clothes. In the afternoon we will have a 2 hour trek to Ban Pho village (Flower H’Mong people) where we can have look in their houses and understand little more about their lifestyle and traditional customs. Especially, we can try homemade wine from corn. And then we drive back to Sapa for 3 hours. Day 03: (MON) Sapa - Lao Chai - Ta Van - Sapa – Lao Cai (B, L)After having breakfast in a hotel we embark on a lovely trek that will take us along buffalo paths and trails and through several hill tribe villages Lao Chai & Ta Van, home to Black H'mong, and Dzay people. This is an absolutely spectacular walk through stunning scenery inhabited by someof the friendliest people you can meet. Once on the valley floor you can really appreciate the wonderful scenery that surrounds you. The walls of the valley are covered with multi-layered rice terraced fields and scattered villages. Return to Sapa and then to Lao Cai railway station to get night train to Hanoi. The guide sees you off at Lao Cai train station and takes you on the train. Day 04: HanoiArrival Hanoi in the early morning, Back to your hotel by yourself. End of all the services.Services Inluded: - Private transfers with English Speaking guide - Accommodation with breakfast at mentioned Hotels - Meals (Food only / NO drinks) as mentioned in program - All Entrance fees for the whole trip as mentioned in programme - Service charges, room tax and baggage handling - Daily 2 mineral water bottles per day per pax - Highly responsive 24/7 support during the tour. - High quality personally handpicked local guides at all places that are government approved. - In tour flights if any - Special assistances in ease city for smooth check-ins. Services Excluded: - International flights & departure taxes - Visa On Arrival guaranteed letter - Personal expenses, tips and gratuities - Travel insurance - Beverage - Other services not mentioned above
Amazing Bac Ha Market Sunday tour
* Upon arrival at Lao Cai train station at 06.30am, you'll be warmly greeted by our tour guide and driver. Then our driver will transfer you to the restaurant nearby for breakfast and fresh air. * After breakfast, depart for Bac Ha market and enjoy 2 hour drive with the mountainous scenes of North Western Vietnam along. Once arrival, you'll have a chance to visit one of the most colorful markets in the world, filled with many different hill-tribe peoples such as Flower Hmong, Dzay, Tay people. Besides there you will have a great time exploring the life of the local people in Bac Ha through their unique kinds of food and special wines made from rice, cassavas, corn and different sorts of fruits such as plumps, apples, peaches. * Return to the town for lunch * In the afternoon, you will depart for the H'mong King's house (King Hoang A Tuong) built by the French colonists and the Chinese in 1920, then enjoy a short walking to see Ban Pho village where is homeland of flower Hmong. Say goodbye to Bac Ha and get back to Lao Cai station for the overnight train back Hanoi or up to the romantic mountain town - Sapa . Tour ends in Sapa by 6PM.
Can Cau Market and Trung Do Village Tour from Sapa
After morning pickup from your hotel in Lao Cai, travel by vehicle to Bac Ha, located about 43 miles (70 km) southeast of Lao Cai. The drive is relatively flat from Lao Cai through the rural areas en route to Bao Nhai. Situated in the mountains near the border of Bac Ha lies Can Cau market (open only on Saturday). Here, you'll find a photogenic array of clothing and customs belonging to the ethnic minorities of the Flower H’mong, Nung, and Phu La who trade goods at the market. Spend the morning exploring the market, then depart for Bac Ha town for lunch in a local restaurant. After lunch, it's a 30-minute drive downhill until a short walk takes you to Trung Do village, which belongs to the Tay minority. Depending on water levels of the Chay River, board a motorboat to Bao Nhai, cruising past the picturesque scenes on the riverbanks. Alternatively, you'll cross the river to visit the Flower H'mong village before walking along the riverside, arriving in about 2 hours at Bao Nhai Bridge where your vehicle will await take you back to Sapa. Approx: 6 hours driving / 2 hours walking Note: -The trip is based on the day of arrival/ departure of the night train to/ from Hanoi. Departure time from Sapa should be no later than 8.00.-The tour normally begin in Lao Cai and finish in Sapa. -There is no surcharge in case of beginning in Lao Cai- finishing in Sapa or Beginning in Sapa and finishing in Lao Cai. -If your hotel is located in Sapa, the surcharge for one-way car (Lao Cai - Sapa) will be 31 USD. -If your hotel is located in Topas Ecolodge, the surcharge for one-way car (Topas Ecolodge - Sapa) will be 24 USD.
3-day Sapa trekking and Bac Ha market on Sunday
Night 1 (Thursday Night) Take overnight train from Hanoi to Lao CaiDay 1 :(Friday) Lao Cai - Sapa - Y Linh Ho - Lao Chai - Ta Van ( B,L,D)The tour guide will pick you up at Lao Cai Station. Then you will visit Sapa market and the old cathedral where you can meet a lot of local ethnic minority peoples such as Black H’mong and Red Zao. Back to our Sapa office at about 10.30 and begin your exploration trip to Muong Hoa valley. This part offers spectacular scenery of the highest part of Hoang Lien Son mountain range and in a nice day, Fansipan Peak can be seen. Crossing the river by a suspension bridge you will challenge your feet uphill to Y Linh Ho village. After picnic Lunch, the trail continues up and down hill for about 2 hours as you reach to Lao Chai and then following the river bank to Ta Van of the Zay people. Settle down in Ta Van village for an overnight home stay. Day 2 (Saturday) Ta Van - Giang Ta Chai - Hau Thao - Sapa Saturday Market ( B,L,D)You will take the trail uphill, walk for half an hour to Giang Ta Chai village of the Red Zao peoples which sits on the top of a hill and looks down Muong Hoa river, then uphill again to Hau Thao village. A late Lunch will be prepare here nearby this center.Later a short drive will take you back to Sapa, check in your hotel and evening is free to attend the locals at Saturday market in Sapa. Day 3 (Sunday) Sapa - Bac Ha Market - Overnight Train to Hanoi ( B,L,D)Check out your hotel at 07.00 for a 3 hour road ride to Bac Ha via Lao Cai. Arrival in Bac Ha at about 10.00. You will join the locals at the market for your own discovery, taking a lot of photos as well as enjoying funs. Lunch break in a local restaurant before enjoying a walk for about 2 hours to Ban Pho village of the Flower H’mong and Tay ethnics. The road trip back to Lao Cai station take about two hours and you will arrive in late afternoon. Taking a shower and Dinner on your own before taking the overnight train to Hanoi which arrive early the next morning and your trip ends. Note: The schedule of Day 1 and 2 can be flexible and changed according to your choice of departure time. The Bac Ha market can only be visited on Sunday.
3-Night Can Cau and Bac Ha Market Tour
Night 1 (Fri): Hanoi - Night train to Lao CaiYou will be picked up at your hotel around 8:30pm and transferred to Hanoi Railway Station to take the night train from to Lao Cai. Sleep on the train.Day 1 (Sat): Lao Cai - Can Cau - Bac Ha (B, L, D)Early arrival in Lao Cai, with a pick-up and transfer to Can Cau market (~2 hours). This small market is situated in a valley surrounded by mountains and only about 4.5 miles (7 km) from China. The market shows the typical cultural features of the people living in the remote, mountainous areas in Vietnam. Furthermore, you can enjoy seeing boys and girls in colorful costumes - different colors of the mountains. They attend the market in the hope of finding "the other halves of their lives" and this is also the time for them to chat, to exchange everything among different groups through cups of wine sold in the market, and have lunch there. After that, transfer to Bac Ha. On the way, you'll spend time visiting a village of the Flower H'mong and then check in hotel in Bac Ha. You are free to explore the town, dinner and overnight in Bac Ha.Day 2 (Sun): Bac Ha - Lao Cai - Sapa/Night train to Hanoi (B, L, D)After breakfast,you'll visit a big market filled with many different hill-tribe peoples. This is the most colorful market in North Vietnam. At the market, you have chance to enjoy the Bac Ha people's simple but unique kinds of food with special wines made from rice, cassavas, corn, and different sorts of fruits such as plums, apples, and peaches. Leave the market for the H'mong King's house, King Hoang A Tuong, built by the French colonists and the Chinese in 1920. Return the town for lunch. In the afternoon, spend time visiting another village (Ban Pho village) and then get back to Sapa. On the way back, Stop over to see the Vietnamese and Chinese border in Lao Cai. Back to train station for the night train to Hanoi. Your tour ends with your train's arrival in Hanoi around 5:30am.