3-day Sapa trekking and Bac Ha market on Sunday

Night 1 (Thursday Night) Take overnight train from Hanoi to Lao CaiDay 1 :(Friday) Lao Cai - Sapa - Y Linh Ho - Lao Chai - Ta Van ( B,L,D)The tour guide will pick you up at Lao Cai Station. Then you will visit Sapa market and the old cathedral where you can meet a lot of local ethnic minority peoples such as Black H’mong and Red Zao. Back to our Sapa office at about 10.30 and begin your exploration trip to Muong Hoa valley. This part offers spectacular scenery of the highest part of Hoang Lien Son mountain range and in a nice day, Fansipan Peak can be seen. Crossing the river by a suspension bridge you will challenge your feet uphill to Y Linh Ho village. After picnic Lunch, the trail continues up and down hill for about 2 hours as you reach to Lao Chai and then following the river bank to Ta Van of the Zay people. Settle down in Ta Van village for an overnight home stay. Day 2 (Saturday) Ta Van - Giang Ta Chai - Hau Thao - Sapa Saturday Market ( B,L,D)You will take the trail uphill, walk for half an hour to Giang Ta Chai village of the Red Zao peoples which sits on the top of a hill and looks down Muong Hoa river, then uphill again to Hau Thao village. A late Lunch will be prepare here nearby this center.Later a short drive will take you back to Sapa, check in your hotel and evening is free to attend the locals at Saturday market in Sapa. Day 3 (Sunday) Sapa - Bac Ha Market - Overnight Train to Hanoi ( B,L,D)Check out your hotel at 07.00 for a 3 hour road ride to Bac Ha via Lao Cai. Arrival in Bac Ha at about 10.00. You will join the locals at the market for your own discovery, taking a lot of photos as well as enjoying funs. Lunch break in a local restaurant before enjoying a walk for about 2 hours to Ban Pho village of the Flower H’mong and Tay ethnics. The road trip back to Lao Cai station take about two hours and you will arrive in late afternoon. Taking a shower and Dinner on your own before taking the overnight train to Hanoi which arrive early the next morning and your trip ends. Note: The schedule of Day 1 and 2 can be flexible and changed according to your choice of departure time. The Bac Ha market can only be visited on Sunday.