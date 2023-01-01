Nam Du Islands

The Nam Du archipelago is a cluster of 20 islands located more than 80km off the coast and ringed with sandy coves. The main island of Hon Lon (Big Island) is popular with young Vietnamese travellers, but sees few foreigners, There's a major litter problem in the dock and around the island's beaches. Superdong has boats to Nam Du (210,000d, 2½ hours) via Hon Son (100,000d), departing Rach Gia at 7.30am and returning to the mainland at 11am.

Bai Tret is the main village and port. Accommodation in the 300,000d-to-800,000d range is available here and at various beaches about the island. In general, prices are about one-third higher than the mainland and electricity is still sporadic. The best beach is Bai Cay Men, in the southwest of the island, where there is a shack selling fresh seafood, coconuts and beer. Seafront shacks in Bai Tret set up dockside tables at night and sell fresh seafood straight from plastic tanks.

As well as Superdong, Phu Quoc Express and Ngoc Thanh Express (www.ngocthanhexpress.com) also take it in turns to service this route.