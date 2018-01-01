Mekong Delta 3 Days 2 Nights Tour Cai Be - Vinh Long - Can Tho - Chau Doc

DAY 1: SAI GON - CAI BE - VINH LONG - CAN THO 7:30am: We will start tour. 10.30am: Arrive in Cai Be, you’ll board a motorized boat that takes you to the floating market and spend time there for an interaction that you’ll see no where else in the world. Next, then on foot to reach a coconut candy, a crispy rice cake factories (served free with premium hot tea) and you might buy coconut candy and handcrafted items from coconut trees for souvenir. When you feel it's enough for the serenity, let's get back to the large motor boat for something different in Island. It is well-known fresh fruits whole year. On the way, we have a chance to look the sightseeing 2 long sides river and find out the life of rural people in Mekong Delta. After lunch, we are divided into many groups and get on small row boats. During this 20 minutes trip, your boat will zigzag thru a maze of shadow canals to enjoy the fresh air along the canal and beautiful water coconut tree scenery. The next stop is Vinh Long City from Island by boat, we will land on a marketplace and walk around to see how and what the poor rural people of Vietnam sell in City; encouraged to interact with the vendors and see how friendly and respectful they are. You might buy many interesting things for very little amount of money. We spend about ½ hr here and then board our coach and travel to Can Tho. DAY 2: CAN THO - CAI RANG FLOATING MARKET - CHAU DOC We going to Cai Rang floating market... This is the largest of its type in the whole Mekong delta. During this visit, you'll have a chance to board a merchant boat that sells pineapples which come from Can Tho City. After that, we continue on our riverine route for 5-7 minutes and then on foot for about 5 minutes to reach a noodle and a rice paper factories. The next stop is a rice processing factory where you'll learn the many steps that transform "rice with a brown cover" to the delicious and beautiful rice grain that we consume daily. After this, our coach takes you to Chau Doc. On the way, we will stop at Long Xuyen to visit Crocodile farm. And we will continue to Chau Doc. DAY 3: CHAU DOC - SAI GON In the morning, visiting the Sam Mountain, Cave Pagoda and continue the tour to visit Tra Su Forest. Seasonal flooding is the most appropriate time to come with melaleuca forest, between July through December 11. The vast forests of green ultramarine dotted by flowers cork, the bending willow plants soft in waters, few fish swim around and the sun did not stop dancing on the water. After removing a piece by motorboat to deep forest core, visitors must turn to the rowboat to in bird colonies. From here, the bus will take us back to Saigon.