Welcome to Long Xuyen
The town’s other claim to fame is being the birthplace of Vietnam’s second president, Ton Duc Thang, whose childhood home on Tiger Island has become a museum. The An Giang Museum is also well worth a look.
DEEP IN THE DELTA (3D2N Cruise) CAI BE VINH LONG SA DEC LONG XUYEN CHAU DOC
Day 1: Saigon - Cai Be - Phu An - Dong HoaHiep - Vinh Long - Sa Dec Start at Cai Be Town Pier: 10.00 AM. Welcome on board and fresh towels are served. Start with Cai Be colorful floating market, cruising among local barges full of fruits and vegetables. Visit to Ancient Mandarin House, stop at local home factories to observe the traditional procedure of making rice ice paste, coconut candies and other specialties. Proceed to PhuAn Hamlet, Lunch at "Le Longanier", Cruise on a small beautiful canal through water hyacinth plantations, followed by rowing boat for a cruise along a narrow canal passing by a local tiny village and fruit plantation. Visit further on the banks and visit one of the largest artisanal brick factory. Disembark for a very interesting visit at a beautiful ancient house or “Nha Co” dating from the early 19th century, A delicious dinner shall be served on board. Enjoy the first night on Mekong River. Overnight onboard. Day 2: Sa Dec - Long Xuyen - Cho Moi On-board breakfast at 7.00 AM. Disembark for a guided visit of the charming and peaceful town, walking along its narrow streets where beautiful French old houses, Chinese temples and Vietnamese Dinh are dating from the last century.Visit to the local market, one of the most attractive features in Vietnam.Back on board to cruise upstream to Long Xuyen, a peaceful provincial town located on the Mekong banks. The cruise passes by several luxuriant islands, countless sampan boats carrying sand, rice, fruits and vegetables, fishes, showing an intense activity on the river. Approaching Long Xuyen, lunch is served on board.Quick tour of Long Xuyen typical center before cruising further to “Cu Lao Ong Ho” (The Tiger Island) for a visit at Ton DucThang Museum, second president of Vietnam.Proceed upstream on the Mekong River to Chau Doc. Optional stops on the banks for cycling tours to discover deeper the inhabitants life style. Dinner at the Ancient House in the suburbs of Cho Moi.Back on board in private sampan for your second night on the river. Day 3: Cho Moi - Chau Doc - Saigon Early on-board breakfast while cruising to Chau Doc.Cruise on a little arm of the Mekong where several traditional activities can be observed on the banks (artisanal boat factories, bamboo baskets making, palm leaves cutting, net fishing), as well as old Vietnamese temples dating from late 19th century.Arrival at Chau Doc late in the morning. Located on the upper Mekong Delta, the town is 280 km south-west of Saigon onto the Cambodian border. With such proximity the local population is an eclectic mix of Cham, Khmer, Chinese and Vietnamese sharing different cultures and historical richness.Disembark at Chau Doc main city pier 11.00 AM. End of services.
Mekong River Cruise CanTho ChauDoc PhnomPenh 3 days
Day 1: SaiGon – CaiBe – CanTho (Lunch) We depart at 8:00am and head south to the river town of Cai Be, a rural district of Tien Giang province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Arriving at around 10:00am, we board our motorized boat to journey through Cai Be floating market, one of the wholesale floating markets in the region. We also enjoy sampan ride and pedal down narrow natural waterways. Stopping at a local home to try seasonal fruits (such as longan, pineapple, watermelon, rambutan, papaya, jackfruit etc…). We get on board again for a next cruise to Vinh Long city. Then we transfer by car to Can Tho, passing Can Tho bridge, a cable-stayed bridge over the Bassac river. Before checking in the hotel. Overnight in Can Tho. Day 2: CanTho – ChauDoc. (Breakfast) An early start for a boat trip to Cai Rang floating market, the largest wholesale market in the Mekong Delta. It starts at 5:00am and runs until midday. Of course now this market is not crowded and busy as it was before, but still interesting experience for people who do not live in Mekong delta areas. Then we have a long distance cruise to Phong Dien, however we stop for walking on a quiet country road to take in the magnificent scenery and get close to the locals as they go about their daily routine. We continue by car to Long Xuyen with stop to visit incense stick making village. Late afternoon arriving in ChauDoc, the border town along Tonle Bassac river. We keep on further to Tra Su cajeput nature reserve in Tinh Bien district. TraSu cajuput forest is home of 140 species of plants and 70 of birds. This late afternoon boat trip is the best chance to take photos of Tra Su bird sanctuary. Melaleuca – cajuput flower in afternoon sunshine; it is the dominant tree species in Tra Su forest. Close to the water, mangrove roots cling in clusters, making the spindly trunk with bark classified as cakes, rose into the air as tiny green leaves and clusters of white flowers with a strange odor. Through body of melaleuca, the sun shining down flap bran layer green duckweed creates a picturesque colors of the forest. At sunset time, the birds began to find the nest, a bird-lined horizon angle. In amazement as the sight, it seems we will hear the cries of birds, mammals wild echoes from their wild youth. More details of TraSu here: https://plus.google.com/+SinhLeSinhbalo/posts/5VLedmNy8Vs Overnight in ChauDoc. Day 3: ChauDoc – Phnompenh (Breakfast) After breakfast, we transfer to boat pier for departure to Phnompenh by speed boat (leave 7:30 am arrive Phnompenh ~ 12:30). End of tour. (Visa on arrival at Cambodia border: 35 USD, 1 photo 3x4cm).
Mekong Delta Cycling Tour PhnomPenh to SaiGon 4 days
Day 1: PhnomPenh to ChauDoc (Dinner)Boarding on HangChau speed boat at Phnompenh boat pier for a 4 hours cruise down the Mekong river, crossing the border Kamsamnor to Vinh Xuong -Viet Nam. Then a little more cruise to ChauDoc. Our guide will pick you up at Chau Doc boat pier and transfer to hotel for check in. Dinner at local restaurant. O/N ChauDoc Day 2: ChauDoc to CanTho. (Breakfast, lunch, dinner) Up early for a boat through the amazing riverside market with all its bustling activity and smorgasbord of sounds, colors and smells. Then we cruise through the fish-farm village producing tons and tons of fish beneath hundreds of floating homes. Discover the ethnic Cham village with its famous Mubarak Mosque and observe local women at their traditional weaving. Visit Sam mountain then mount our bikes for Tri Ton (40km). Get on our van, transfer to Long Xuyen for lunch break. In the afternoon, we cycle on country road to Cantho. Free time for promenade along city quay or more cycling along Can Tho river bank (if time permitting). Overnight in Can Tho. Day 3: CanTho to VinhLong to BinhHoaPhuoc island (Breakfast, lunch, dinner) Early morning boat trip to Cai Rang floating market and cruise in natural waterways before turning up a quiet canal and, enjoying the beautiful Delta scenery and meet the locals (many on bicycle too). Start cycling from Ba Cang to Tam Binh, Cai Nhum (Depends on group cycling ability, our guide will tailor a special route for this day : passing villages of brick kiln, terracotta and pottery kiln or riding on immense rice fields, cycling through numerous rural riverside villages). From Long Ho, take a ferry on the might mekong river (approx.1.5km wide) to Binh Hoa Phuoc and An Binh Island. Great sunset view from Mekong. Dinner and overnight guesthouse on island. Day 4: BinhHoaPhuoc to CaiBe to SaiGon (Breakfast, lunch) Sightseeing on island: cycling through fruit orchards, local market etc… Boat cruise to CaiBe floating market. Lunch break at an ancient house. Leisurely afternoon bicycle ride 2 hours on small dirt road, walking bridges, ferry crossing to Cai Lay. Late afternoon we take bus drive the busy highway –1 back to Sai Gon.
Mekong Delta 3 Days 2 Nights Tour Cai Be - Vinh Long - Can Tho - Chau Doc
DAY 1: SAI GON - CAI BE - VINH LONG - CAN THO 7:30am: We will start tour. 10.30am: Arrive in Cai Be, you’ll board a motorized boat that takes you to the floating market and spend time there for an interaction that you’ll see no where else in the world. Next, then on foot to reach a coconut candy, a crispy rice cake factories (served free with premium hot tea) and you might buy coconut candy and handcrafted items from coconut trees for souvenir. When you feel it's enough for the serenity, let's get back to the large motor boat for something different in Island. It is well-known fresh fruits whole year. On the way, we have a chance to look the sightseeing 2 long sides river and find out the life of rural people in Mekong Delta. After lunch, we are divided into many groups and get on small row boats. During this 20 minutes trip, your boat will zigzag thru a maze of shadow canals to enjoy the fresh air along the canal and beautiful water coconut tree scenery. The next stop is Vinh Long City from Island by boat, we will land on a marketplace and walk around to see how and what the poor rural people of Vietnam sell in City; encouraged to interact with the vendors and see how friendly and respectful they are. You might buy many interesting things for very little amount of money. We spend about ½ hr here and then board our coach and travel to Can Tho. DAY 2: CAN THO - CAI RANG FLOATING MARKET - CHAU DOC We going to Cai Rang floating market... This is the largest of its type in the whole Mekong delta. During this visit, you'll have a chance to board a merchant boat that sells pineapples which come from Can Tho City. After that, we continue on our riverine route for 5-7 minutes and then on foot for about 5 minutes to reach a noodle and a rice paper factories. The next stop is a rice processing factory where you'll learn the many steps that transform "rice with a brown cover" to the delicious and beautiful rice grain that we consume daily. After this, our coach takes you to Chau Doc. On the way, we will stop at Long Xuyen to visit Crocodile farm. And we will continue to Chau Doc. DAY 3: CHAU DOC - SAI GON In the morning, visiting the Sam Mountain, Cave Pagoda and continue the tour to visit Tra Su Forest. Seasonal flooding is the most appropriate time to come with melaleuca forest, between July through December 11. The vast forests of green ultramarine dotted by flowers cork, the bending willow plants soft in waters, few fish swim around and the sun did not stop dancing on the water. After removing a piece by motorboat to deep forest core, visitors must turn to the rowboat to in bird colonies. From here, the bus will take us back to Saigon.
Indochina Cycle
Many visitors to Southeast Asia spend much of their time rushing around clogged city streets. Break free and see the region from a bicycle seat on this 12-day trip. Roll past the temples of stunning Angkor Wat, cruise around Phnom Penh, and enjoy the villages and rural life around Siem Reap. It's perfect for pedal-pushers of all levels looking to explore less well-known regions at a leisurely pace. Consider this an introduction to the joys of Southeast Asia and cycling.
