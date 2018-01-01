Welcome to Ben Tre
The Ben Tre area is famous for its keo dua (coconut candy). Many local women work in small factories making these sweets, spending their days boiling cauldrons of the sticky coconut goo before rolling it out and slicing sections into squares.
Cu Chi Tunnels and Mekong Delta VIP Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
At 7:30am, your guide picks you up at your hotel to begin your day trip with the 1.5-hour drive to the Cu Chi Tunnels by minivan. Known for its role in the Vietnamese-American conflict, the tunnel system is more than 130 miles (220 km) long and is popular destination for both Vietnamese locals and visitors. The peaceful rural scenery consists of rice paddies and ducks and water buffalo swimming in the rivers along the side of road. You will find it hard to imagine the damage and defoliation of this area, caused by bombing and mines, when Cu Chi was 'a free target zone.' The remnants you will see prove the fierce fighting that took place here. During your time exploring the tunnels, you also have the chance to find out what it feels like to fire an AK-47, if you wish. In the afternoon, depart Cu Chi for My Tho, about two hours by car. On the way, stop at a restaurant to have a lunch. Upon arrival in My Tho, you'll board a boat that takes you to a small canal of coconut trees to reach a coconut island in Ben Tre. Disembark and walk around the village, where you will stop at a local family home to enjoy tropical fruit, taste honey tea and honey wine, and listen to traditional music performed by villagers. Continue walking along the village road to a coconut candy shop, and learn how the candy is made and see handicrafts created from the coconut tree. Also during your walk, see many kinds of fruits, flowers, trees, local houses, children playing, and more. Around 4:30pm, head back Ho Chi Minh City, where your tour ends at 6pm.
Mekong Delta from Ho Chi Minh City Small-Group Tour
7:45 am– 8:30 am : tour guide will pick you up at your hotel and start on journey to My Tho – Ben Tre. 10:20 am : arrive at the first stop in Ben Luc, taking bicycle into the village about 40 minutes to explore the local life and see the rice paddy fields in very close distance (for some people couldn't ride the bicycle,please get some rest on the hammocks at the local house,meet the tour guide and the guests in 40 minutes later). Go on the itinerary, you will contemplate Rạch Miễu Bridge which across the biggest river of West, connect My Tho with Ben Tre. 11:40 am: Visiting Vinh Trang Pagoda,the biggest pagoda in the West. It has the most specialist architecture of Mekong Delta, is combined between Viet- Khmer culture and original Western Europe architecture 12:30: Into the village and having lunch before starting the tour with BBQ and local dishes. 13:30pm: Get on the cruise and begin for travelling in the river. The cruise will go along Tiền River and pass fishing Village where people raise the fishes inside the floating houses. 13:50 am: Arrive in Thai Son Island (Cù Lao Thới Sơn) for visiting Coconut Candy Factory (the most famous thing in Ben Tre province),the tour guide will show you how to make the candy as well as how it tastes. 14:20 am: Visiting the Cultural House and enjoy Various kinds of fruite depending on the season. Especially, you will appreciate Harmonious sounds with “ Đờn Ca Tài Tử” – A specific characteristic of Southern culture. Go canoeing, weave along through the small river and see rows of coconut palm. Visiting beekeeping places and enjoy delicious flavour of honeysuckle tea with pollen. 15:30 pm: Finish the tour then back to Ho Chi Minh City. 17:30 pm: Arrive at Saigon. End of the tour. Glad to see you again.
Life on the Mekong Delta Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
08:00am: Our tour guide will see you at your hotel, make a pleasant drive out busy city to Can Duoc town.08:45am: Make a stop at Can Duoc market –a small rural market, the locals sell some specialites of their province with bustle buyers. Visit one round in the market, we buy some fruits for lunch time.09:30am: Transfer to Tan Hoa town, you can see your both side the people drying rice, planting cabbage, basking incense sticks, water hyacinth (to craft the basket), tamarind... With break on road to take a look a locals’ house and their working, take some pictures and enjoy the countryside atmosphere.10:30am: We turn a short visit at Tan Trung village, a beautiful and colorful local Cao Dai Temple –a combination of most of major religions on earth.Then visit 100 years old temple, located in the heart of linden.11:30am: Upon arriving in Tan Hoa, you will enjoy coconut juice or sugar cane juice at local garden, relax on the hammock, hop on the back of a scooter with your local driver through some remote villages, passing the far-flung fields, go on the monkey brigde,feeding prawn lakes, bird nest house, duck and goat farms, whole lively rural but not noisy.12:15pm: Say good bye the people there to drive to Tan Thanh beach (muddy beach, not for swimming) for a beautiful seafood lunch at a beach front restaurant.Drive from Tan Thanh to My Tho Pier (1 hour). On the way car stop to visit Vinh Trang Pagoda (this pagoda which is one of Vietnam Popular Destinations is surrounded by gardens of ornamental trees,ancient trees and bonsai ,creating a peaceful atmosphere).Enjoy your time on the Mekong river by local motor boat, reach to Ben Tre-coconut island, visit coconut candy and handicraft making place, travel on horse cart, after that take a smaller boat to through small canal, get more experience on river traffic. Walk along the village road to meet your car in Ben Tre. Follow Highway 1 and the freeway to get back to Saigon (75km). Service ends at your hotel at around 17:30pm.
10-day Small-Group Vietnam Highlight Tour
Day 1, Arrive Ho Chi Minh City. Meet you at Tan Son Nhat international airport (depends on your arrival flight) and transfer to hotel. Overnight in Ho Chi Minh City. Day 2: HCM - Cu Chi (B,L) 8:00-8:30 Drive to visit Cu Chi Underground Tunnel - a battle field in the Vietnam War. Afternoon, visit the Central Post Office – typical French style architecture, Notre Dame Cathedral, Independence Palace, China Town and Thien Hau pagoda. War Remnants Museum, Jade Emperor Pagoda. O/N in HCMC Day 3, HCMC – Mekong Delta (B,L) 8:00-8:30 Depart from Ho Chi Minh and head straight to Ben Tre, Board a small boat to visit typical workplaces including small brick factories, a coconut processing workshop and a local mat-weaving house. Cycling tour to explore the surrounding fields before boarding a sampan for a tranquil trip along the picturesque canals. Transfer to hotel. O/N in HCMC. Day 4, HCMC - Da Nang - Hoian (B,L) Transfer to Tan Son Nhat Airport for flight to Danang. Transfer to Hoi An, a major Asian trading port in the 17th and 18th centuries whose architecture and relaxed lifestyle has changed little over the years. O/N in Hoi An. Day 5, Hoian - Hue (B,L) 8:00-8:30 Leave Hoi An for Hue, Visit the Imperial Citadel from where the Nguyen Dynasty ruled between 1802 and 1945 and the elaborate mausoleums of emperors Tu Duc. O/N in Hue. Day 6, Hue – Ha Noi (B,L) 8:00-8:30 A boat trip on the romantically named Perfume River visits Hue’s best-known religious site, Thien Mu Pagoda, and the tomb of Emperor Minh Mang. Transfer to Hue Airport for flight to Hanoi, the modern capital of Vietnam. O/N in Hanoi. Day 7, Hanoi (B,L) 8:00-8:30 Visit the city's landmarks such as Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, One Pillar Pagoda, The Temple of Literature (First University built in the 11th Century). Free walking around Hanoi Old quarter for shopping and short visit Dong Xuan market. Enjoy 1 hour cyclo tours around the Hanoi City's old quarters. O/N in Hanoi. Day 8, Hanoi - Halong (B,L,D) 7:15-8:00 Depart for Halong Bay, we go through the scenic countryside. The wondrous Halong Bay is truly one of Vietnam’s most impressive scenic sights. Heading out of the town we embark on a boat for an exploration of the legendary Halong Bay. O/N on the Junk Cruise. Day 9: Halong - Hanoi (B,L) Waking up and having breakfast served onboard. Continue cruising around the bay. Take sampan to visit Luon Cave and come back to the boat. Transfer back to Hanoi. O/N in Hanoi. Day 10, Hanoi Departure (B) Transfer to Noi Bai Airport (depends on your departure flight).
Overnight Mekong Delta Floating Market Trip
DAY 1 HO CHI MINH CITY – MY THO – BEN TRE – CAN THO – OVERNIGHT HOMESTAY (L,D)You will meet the driver and guide in your hotel lobby. Free pick up service applies to hotels in district 1 only. Leaving Ho Chi Minh City, enjoy the scenic journey along the national highway bordered by green rice fields. On arrival at My Tho, visit the Vinh Trang pagoda, take a leisurely boat ride along the river, view stilt houses, fruit plantations and fishing villages along the river bank.Proceed to Tortoise Islet and have lunch in the orchard garden. Then a boat ride to An Khanh, a less touristy attraction in Ben Tre. Enjoy cruising on a hand rowed sampan under the shade of the water coconut trees along natural canals. Have a short cycling tour, if time permits, then enjoy a seasonal fruit and honey tea to the sound of Southern Vietnamese folk music performed by the locals. Visit a local family business which epitomizes the idyllic rural lifestyle, taste delicious coconut candy and observe the pastoral life as your roam through fruit plantations and villages. You will proceed to Can Tho for overnight at a home with dinner arranged. DAY 2 CAI RANG/PHONG DIEN FLOATING MARKET – HO CHI MINH CITY (B,L)After breakfast, take a leisurely boat trip to explore the picturesque tributaries of the Lower Mekong River (Bassac River), then proceed to visit Cai Rang floating market. The liveliest in the region. Have the opportunity to try Vietnamese vermicelli soup and see how it is made. Then wander around the village and meet the friendly, local people and experience how to cross a monkey bridge, which is only built by one stem of bamboo. Visit the orchard garden and after, stop for lunch. On the way back to Ho Chi Minh City by bus, the last stop is to see how incense sticks are made. Your trip will end at your hotel.
Cu Chi Tunnels and Mekong Delta tour full day
The peacefully rural rice paddy scenery contains ducks and water buffalos swimming in the rivers alongside the road. Visitors will find it hard to imagine the destructions, damage and defoliation all over the area, caused by bombing and mines, When Cu Chi tunnels was” A Free Target Bombing Zone “. The remnants visitors will see, show Cu Chi still has her evidence to prove the fierce battleground that took place there and visitors will see the remnants Lunch in Mekong delta- My Tho after over one and half hour bus drive passing rice field. Then take a cruise on the Tien River to the Unicorn Island. On the way, you can see Dragon, Phoenix and Turtle Islands. You are going to enjoy the Southern Vietnamese Folk Music, it is performed by the local people who are living on the Island. After visiting the Coconut Candy Mill, enjoying honey tea and the amazing rowing boat trip on the small canal, you should not miss. Before you are in Ben Tre province – “the country of coconut “, to see a typical agriculture model call “Garden – Pond – Cage”. Boat trip back to My Tho City. Heading back Ho Chi Minh City by bus.