Mekong Delta from Ho Chi Minh City Small-Group Tour

7:45 am– 8:30 am : tour guide will pick you up at your hotel and start on journey to My Tho – Ben Tre. 10:20 am : arrive at the first stop in Ben Luc, taking bicycle into the village about 40 minutes to explore the local life and see the rice paddy fields in very close distance (for some people couldn't ride the bicycle,please get some rest on the hammocks at the local house,meet the tour guide and the guests in 40 minutes later). Go on the itinerary, you will contemplate Rạch Miễu Bridge which across the biggest river of West, connect My Tho with Ben Tre. 11:40 am: Visiting Vinh Trang Pagoda,the biggest pagoda in the West. It has the most specialist architecture of Mekong Delta, is combined between Viet- Khmer culture and original Western Europe architecture 12:30: Into the village and having lunch before starting the tour with BBQ and local dishes. 13:30pm: Get on the cruise and begin for travelling in the river. The cruise will go along Tiền River and pass fishing Village where people raise the fishes inside the floating houses. 13:50 am: Arrive in Thai Son Island (Cù Lao Thới Sơn) for visiting Coconut Candy Factory (the most famous thing in Ben Tre province),the tour guide will show you how to make the candy as well as how it tastes. 14:20 am: Visiting the Cultural House and enjoy Various kinds of fruite depending on the season. Especially, you will appreciate Harmonious sounds with “ Đờn Ca Tài Tử” – A specific characteristic of Southern culture. Go canoeing, weave along through the small river and see rows of coconut palm. Visiting beekeeping places and enjoy delicious flavour of honeysuckle tea with pollen. 15:30 pm: Finish the tour then back to Ho Chi Minh City. 17:30 pm: Arrive at Saigon. End of the tour. Glad to see you again.