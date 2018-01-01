On the shores of the Ganh Hao River, Ca Mau is the capital and sole city in Ca Mau province, which covers the southern tip of the Mekong Delta. It’s a remote and inhospitable area that wasn’t cultivated until the late 17th century. Owing to the boggy terrain, the province has the lowest population density in southern Vietnam.

Given that, it’s perhaps surprising that Ca Mau city is a relatively pleasant place. With wide boulevards and parks and busy shopping streets, the town has developed rapidly in recent years but sees few visitors.

Improved transport links make for an easy stopover for a slice of delta life untroubled by tourism.

