Cham Islands
A breathtaking cluster of granite islands, set in aquamarine seas around 15km directly offshore from Hoi An, the Cham Islands make a wonderful excursion. The islands were once closed to visitors and under close military supervision, but now day trips, diving or snorkelling the reefs, and even overnight stays, are possible.
A rich underwater environment features 135 species of soft and hard coral, and varied macrolife. The islands are officially protected as a marine park. Fishing and the collection of birds' nests (for soup) are the two key industries here.
There are plans afoot to develop the islands into something of a central Vietnam version of Phu Quoc, and coastal land has been confirmed for resort development.
- OOng Ngu
- BBac Beach
A concrete path heads southwest from Bai Lang for 2km past coves to a fine, sheltered beach, where there’s great swimming, powdery sand, and hammocks and…
Ong Ngu
Bac Beach
