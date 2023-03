At Casa de la Guerra a Muerte exhibits include old maps, armor, period furniture, pre-Columbian pottery and even a fully equipped kitchen with a historic stove. It was in this house that Bolívar signed the controversial Decreto de Guerra a Muerte (Decree of War to the Death), under which all captured royalists were to be summarily executed. The table on which the proclamation was signed and the bed in which Bolívar slept are part of the exhibition.