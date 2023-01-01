The Museo Trapiche de los Clavo occupies the walled-in compound of a 19th-century hacienda. The core of the museum is the original trapiche (sugarcane mill) and exhibits related to traditional sugar production, but there’s more to see. One of the buildings features rotating exhibitions. In the southwestern corner is a pleasant open-air restaurant, and in the northern end are craft workshops – look for the textile workshop, where you can see artisans weaving blankets on rustic looms.