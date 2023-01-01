Tomb of Daniyar

The restored tomb of the Old Testament prophet Daniyar (Daniel) is a long, low structure topped with five domes, containing an 18m sarcophagus – legend has it that Daniel’s body grows by half an inch a year and so the sarcophagus has been enlarged over the centuries. His remains, which date from at least the 5th century BC, were brought here by Timur from Susa, Iran (suspiciously, an alleged tomb of Daniel can also be found there).

The tomb lies on the remodeled banks of the Siob River; turn left off Toshkent yo'li 400m northeast of the Afrosiab Museum.