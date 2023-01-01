Gumbaz Synagogue

Hidden in the Old Town on unmarked Denau is this working 19th-century synagogue, built in 1891 for Samarkand's Jewish community. The atmospheric hall has photos of past rabbis on the walls, stars of David in the carved doors and an inner 'gumbaz' (domed hall). Approximately 50 Jews remain in Samarkand, with numbers decreasing all the time, according to Rabbi Yusuf Fakar. Visitors are welcome to visit the synagogue but call ahead to be sure that there will be someone there.