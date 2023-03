If you prefer your ruins really ruined, it’s worth the slog out to the crumbling 15th-century Ishratkhana Mausoleum, newly topped by a tin roof. With a preponderance of pigeons and an eerie crypt in the basement, this is the place to film your horror movie. It's a 30-minute walk from the Old Town; follow Suzangaran ko'chasi from the Registan and then at the very end turn left onto Andijon ko'chasi until you hit Sadriddin Ayni ko'chasi.