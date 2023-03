Deep in the old town is the tiny and decrepit Turki Jandi mausoleum, favoured for getting one’s prayers answered. Turki Jandi’s tomb is accessed through the mosque in front of the taller, second cupola. A well inside the mosque contains holy water that locals drink from a cooler near the entrance. Have the chatty mullah show you the sections of original 10th-century Arabic script on the mosque’s doors, allegedly inscribed by Turki Jandi himself.